HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.