HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy C. Murray, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 5 p.m. vigil and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.
Dorothy Murray died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.