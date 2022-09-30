 Skip to main content
Dorothy Murray

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy C. Murray, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 5 p.m. vigil and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.

Dorothy Murray died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Rodney Breding

RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Art” Breding, 78, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dick Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.

Lonnie Bartak

CLARKSON — Services for Lonnie Bartak, 61, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Judith Butterfield

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Richard Evans

TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Richard Evans died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mary Tiegs

WAYNE — Memorial graveside service for Mary C. Tiegs, 82, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Beverly Harbottle

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. Harbottle, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Jackie Block

CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jackie Block died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Robert Wilson

ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…

Scott Fernau

O’NEILL — Services for Scott Fernau, 49, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

