HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy C. Murray, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Murray died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. Harbottle, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…
MADISON — Private services for Betty A. Gilsdorf, 66, were conducted Sept. 26 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager officiated.
CREIGHTON — Services for Norma Morrill, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial graveside service for Mary C. Tiegs, 82, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of …
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Art” Breding, 78, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Rod” Breding, 78, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Rodney Breding died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.