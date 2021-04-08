Dorothy Munger

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dorothy M. Munger, 92, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove.
1928-2021
Dorothy Marie (Avery) Munger, 92, passed peacefully from this earth on the evening of April 6, 2021, at the Arbor Care Nursing home in Neligh. She was able to live in her home with her daughter, Mary Jane Carr, until this last month. They would spend hours watching the birds outside the windows. Dorothy could tell you what bird it was by its song.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 9, 1928, in Norfolk, to Mary Hortense (Margritz) Avery and Lloyd Avery. She was the oldest of three children and grew up on a farm in Norfolk and later in Meadow Grove.
Dorothy attended and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1945. She also attended Wayne State College for two years to get her teaching certificate.
Dorothy taught school at Mount Hope (District 27) for a year, District 61 for two years and Tilden District for three years. She loved teaching and would tell us stories about that time.
On April 2, 1949, Dorothy married Ivan C. Munger. That was the year of huge blizzards, and there was a struggle to get everyone to the church on time.
They farmed outside of Tilden and then 9 miles south of Meadow Grove for the next 34 years.
Dorothy worked as a telephone operator in Meadow Grove in 1965. She worked the next 25 years at Dale Electronics and two years arranging flowers at Flowerama. Dorothy loved flowers and creating arrangements with her hands.
Dorothy was a very, very active person. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and its ladies aid, where she was president many years. She taught Sunday School, served as superintendent of U.M.C. Sunday school and volunteered at the Tilden nursing home; she loved to paint fingernails.
Her children would have to check her schedule to make sure she would be home when they wanted to visit her.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her spouse, Ivan Munger; her parents, Lloyd and Hortense Avery; her in-laws, Calvin “Chet” and Avis Munger; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Lloyd (Arlene) Avery and JoAnne Duhachek; a brother-in-law, Don Munger; her devoted children, Mary Jane Carr of Meadow Grove, Lora Lucy (Ron) Convey of Lincoln, and Bill Chester (Cathy) Munger of Gilbert, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Joshua Swanson, Jason (Collen Martin) Swanson, Johanna (Dillon) Armour, Grant Convey and Braden (Ellison) Convey; and seven great-grandchildren, Marshal and Sammy Armour, Bodhi Convey, and Jaycee, Lyrik, Hannah, and Lachlan Swanson.
Online condolences maybe expressed at www.brockhausfuneralhome.com.