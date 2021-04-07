Dorothy Munger

TILDEN — Services for Dorothy M. Munger, 92, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
In other news
CONCORD — Services for Ardyce L. Linn, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Hansen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
A celebration of life for David M. Mihulka, 65, Bradford, Ontario, will be at a future date. He died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Patrick L. Pack, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Don Volk will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Pastor Bill Heermann will officiate. A visitation with the family will follow the service in the parish hall.
ATKINSON — Services for Larry Addison, 63, Norfolk, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.
ATKINSON — Services for Melvin D. Carr, 84, St. Paul, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.