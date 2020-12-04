CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services on Monday, all at the church.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
Memorials may be directed to Clarkson Christian Daycare or Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
———
The funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, with broadcasting to begin at about 10:25 a.m.
Dorothy Moore was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Colfax County, to Frank and Anna (Novotny) Dvorak. She graduated from Clarkson High School and on May 10, 1955, married Richard “Dick” Moore at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Heun.
For 30 years, Dorothy did clerical work at Moore’s Department Store, where she would organize a game of Sheepshead nearly every day. She was part of the Clarkson Fire and Rescue for 17 years and a member of the Clarkson Women’s Club for 65 years.
Dorothy was extremely active in the Clarkson community. For several years, she announced the football games, was a volleyball line judge, did the announcing at the Clarkson Czech Days Parade and did baking demonstrations during the Czech Day Festival.
She was an active member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, where she was a member of the altar society, secretary for Catholic Workman, sang in the choir and helped serve meals.
Dorothy and Dick enjoyed camping and were camp hosts at the Stanton and Leigh Camp sites. She loved baking and cooking, but her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her spouse, Dick Moore of Clarkson; a son, John Moore of Clarkson and family Kayla (Dustin) Schlote (Ryker and Brooklyn), Paige Moore and Kelsey Moore; a daughter, Patti Urbanek (Dan Koliha) of Clarkson and family Nathan (Leslie) Urbanek (Avery and Landon), Nicholas (Jadine) Urbanek (Declan and Emric), and Brittney Urbanek; a son, James (Lavaine) Moore of Lincoln and family Jacob Moore and Joshua Moore; and a sister-in-law, Sonja Dvorak of Lincoln.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Dvorak; a son, Tom Moore; a brother, Frank Dvorak; and a sister, Doris Svik.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.