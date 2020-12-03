CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services on Monday, all at the church.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
Memorials may be directed to Clarkson Christian Daycare or Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.