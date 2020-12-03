You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Moore

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services on Monday, all at the church.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.

Memorials may be directed to Clarkson Christian Daycare or Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.

Susan Gansebom

Susan Gansebom

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lois Bloomquist

Lois Bloomquist

WAUSA — Private services for Lois B. Bloomquist, 86, Wausa, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. Public graveside services will be at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.

Wilbur Grimm

Wilbur Grimm

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Wilbur Grimm, 87, Bloomfield, were Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiated. Public graveside services followed at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …

Eva Heckens

Eva Heckens

STANTON — Services for Eva D. Heckens, 77, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in rural Stanton.

Marlen Johnson

Marlen Johnson

LAUREL — Services for Marlen A. Johnson, 88, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Posts 4504 and 54.

Roger Allen

Roger Allen

AINSWORTH —  Memorial services for Roger D. Allen, 54, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.

Carole Stahl

Carole Stahl

BEEMER — Services for Carole Stahl, 79, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Bud Godel

Bud Godel

ORCHARD — Private services for Bud Godel, 86, Orchard, will be Friday, Dec. 4, followed by burial at Hope-Enterprise Cemetery near Orchard.

Eva Heckens

Eva Heckens

STANTON — Services for Eva D. Heckens, 77, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

