O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Mlinar, 98, Atkinson, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Masks will be suggested at the funeral.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
She died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.
1922-2020
Dorothy June Larson was born on June 29, 1922, in rural Stanton at the home of her parents, Leonard and Mattie (Sydow) Larson. When she was young, she went to elementary school in Whitten, S.D., then a country school near Winside, before graduating from O’Neill High School in 1940.
Dorothy met Harold Adolph Mlinar at a dance, and the couple later married in the Christ Lutheran parsonage in O’Neill on Feb. 4, 1945. To this union, two daughters were born, Judith Ann and Nancy Lee.
Dorothy worked alongside Harold, keeping books for the O’Neill Locker, then Mlinar Feed Service and their ranch. She also worked for a time as a secretary to the Veteran’s Service officer in the Holt County Courthouse.
The couple retired in 1987, and Harold died after a short illness on May 15, 1993.
Dorothy moved to Atkinson in 2009.
Dorothy was a talented quilter, making numerous quilts in her life, and she was an active member of two quilting groups. She liked to read and was an avid crossword puzzle solver. She loved spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren, with whom she made many memorable trips. Dorothy even traveled to Sweden in 2002 for her 80th birthday to meet some of her father’s family.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill, where she was a Sunday School teacher and was active with the Lutheran women’s group.
Dorothy was a 4-H leader and a member of several extension clubs. She was also a member of the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 Auxiliary since 1962.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Judy (Harold) Frickel of Atkinson; a son-in-law, Craig Funk of Atkinson; three grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Funk of Lawrence, Christy Deseive of Atkinson and Jeanne (Joel) Sinclair of Spencer; eight great-grandchildren, Riley Funk, Cody Funk, Cale Deseive, Carson Deseive, Camry Deseive, Caia Deseive, Cash Sinclair and Payleigh Sinclair; a sister-in-law, Sharon Larson of O’Neill; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Harold Mlinar; her daughter, Nancy Funk in 1980; a grandson-in-law, Keith Deseive; her brother, Donald Larson in 2020; her father- and mother-in-law, Adolph and Clarissa Mlinar; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene (Melvin) Shepherd, Beulah (Bernard) Rossman and Elaine (Tony) Kaup.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. A live stream of her funeral will be available on the Christ Lutheran YouTube channel.