You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Mlinar

Dorothy Mlinar

O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Mlinar, 98, Atkinson, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Masks will be suggested at the funeral.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

She died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.

1922-2020

Dorothy June Larson was born on June 29, 1922, in rural Stanton at the home of her parents, Leonard and Mattie (Sydow) Larson. When she was young, she went to elementary school in Whitten, S.D., then a country school near Winside, before graduating from O’Neill High School in 1940.

Dorothy met Harold Adolph Mlinar at a dance, and the couple later married in the Christ Lutheran parsonage in O’Neill on Feb. 4, 1945. To this union, two daughters were born, Judith Ann and Nancy Lee.

Dorothy worked alongside Harold, keeping books for the O’Neill Locker, then Mlinar Feed Service and their ranch. She also worked for a time as a secretary to the Veteran’s Service officer in the Holt County Courthouse.

The couple retired in 1987, and Harold died after a short illness on May 15, 1993.

Dorothy moved to Atkinson in 2009.

Dorothy was a talented quilter, making numerous quilts in her life, and she was an active member of two quilting groups. She liked to read and was an avid crossword puzzle solver. She loved spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren, with whom she made many memorable trips. Dorothy even traveled to Sweden in 2002 for her 80th birthday to meet some of her father’s family.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill, where she was a Sunday School teacher and was active with the Lutheran women’s group.

Dorothy was a 4-H leader and a member of several extension clubs. She was also a member of the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 Auxiliary since 1962.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Judy (Harold) Frickel of Atkinson; a son-in-law, Craig Funk of Atkinson; three grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Funk of Lawrence, Christy Deseive of Atkinson and Jeanne (Joel) Sinclair of Spencer; eight great-grandchildren, Riley Funk, Cody Funk, Cale Deseive, Carson Deseive, Camry Deseive, Caia Deseive, Cash Sinclair and Payleigh Sinclair; a sister-in-law, Sharon Larson of O’Neill; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Harold Mlinar; her daughter, Nancy Funk in 1980; a grandson-in-law, Keith Deseive; her brother, Donald Larson in 2020; her father- and mother-in-law, Adolph and Clarissa Mlinar; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene (Melvin) Shepherd, Beulah (Bernard) Rossman and Elaine (Tony) Kaup.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. A live stream of her funeral will be available on the Christ Lutheran YouTube channel.

Tags

In other news

Duane Jelinek

Duane Jelinek

PIERCE — Memorial services for Duane E. Jelinek, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Diane Sanne

Diane Sanne

CLEARWATER — Private services for Diane A. Sanne, 76, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery at rural Clearwater.

Alice Schultz

Alice Schultz

PILGER — Services for Alice Schultz, 67, Wahoo, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

+4
Rites set for victims of Columbus fire

Rites set for victims of Columbus fire

COLUMBUS — Services for Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Lars Barcel Jr., 4 months old; will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate. Private burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in …

Adolph Brozek

Adolph Brozek

CREIGHTON — Services for Adolph “A.J.” Brozek, 86, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Merle Palmer

Merle Palmer

HARTINGTON — Services for Merle G. Palmer, 94, Coleridge, formerly of Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Eugene Love

Eugene Love

MADISON — Private services for Eugene A. “Bud” Love, 91, Madison, will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Dixie Giebelman

Dixie Giebelman

SEWARD — Services for Dixie Giebelman, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Utica, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Rod Lyon will officiate. Graveside inurnment services will be at a later date in the Utica Cemetery in Utica.

Cynthia Thomsen

Cynthia Thomsen

Cynthia (Douglas) Thomsen, 57, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Omaha at the Madonna Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke and pneumonia complications.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara