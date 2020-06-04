Dorothy Miller

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Due to social distancing, the service is limited to family and close friends. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Officiating will be Randall Coffin and Marshal Hardy.

She died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Dorothy Kathleen Miller, née Marshall, was born in Wymore on June 19, 1932, and died June 1, 2020, in Norfolk, where she had lived since 1965.

She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Ralph Marshall, and her mother, Laverne Dorothy Marshall; her brother, Virg Marshall III; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Marshall; her brother-in-law, John Jones; and by an infant daughter, Ruth Elena Miller.

She is survived by her spouse, William C. Miller; her children, Donna (Micky) Owens of Magnet, Paul (Paula) Miller of Hernando, Miss., Jeff (Dana) Miller of Johnson City, Tenn., and Julie (Tim) DeFor of Norfolk; and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She studied at Manhattan Bible College in Manhattan, Kan., and Minnesota Bible College Minneapolis, Minn. She was a gifted musician and a generous servant of the community, especially though the ministries of First Christian Church and Nebraska Christian College.

Musician for the service will be Greg Springer. Casket bearers will be Grant DeFor, Tim DeFor, Collin Heller, Andrew Littleton, Jeff Miller and Paul Miller.

In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to First Christian Church’s Change Your World fund (Norfolk, NE) or the Bill Miller Scholarship Fund at Hope International University (Fullerton, CA).

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

