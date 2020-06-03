Dorothy Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Due to social distancing, the service is limited to family and close friends. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
She died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Memorials can be made to First Christian Church’s Change Your World fund (Norfolk) or the Bill Miller Scholarship Fund at Hope International University (Fullerton, Calif.)