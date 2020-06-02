Dorothy Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
HOWELLS — A private viewing and funeral for Shirley A. Kluthe, 92, Howells, were at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit and Bill Schlautman officiated. Burial was in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells.
WEST POINT — Private services for Illa Stalp, 96, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Donral E. Schulz, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…
BELLEVUE — A celebration of life for Donald S. Judy, 84, Bellevue, formerly of Grand Island and Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NELIGH — Services for V. Donald Carr, 70, Elgin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
TILDEN — Services for V. Donald Carr, 70, Elgin, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
MEAD — Services for Tom Hagemann, 76, Mead, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. Burial with military rites will be in the St. James Cemetery in Mead.