NORFOLK — Funeral services for Dorothy Maurer, 95, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery, south of Meadow Grove. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, at 708 Georgia Avenue. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1925-2020
Dorothy was born on Feb. 5, 1925, at Clearwater, the daughter of John and Rosella (Kaul) Mueller. She was raised on the family farm and attended rural school. She moved to Norfolk where she was employed at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in housekeeping.
On Oct. 5, 1948, Dorothy married George Henry Maurer. The couple made their home on a farm near Meadow Grove. She was active in the farm operation and raising their livestock.
They were blessed with two sons and a daughter. Following George’s death, Dorothy moved to Norfolk in 1973. She was employed at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home at the old campus. She worked as a kitchen assistant for 10 years.
Following her retirement, Dorothy enjoyed working in her flower garden and travelling. She especially loved her trips to Alaska, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and many trips to Branson.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Roger (Mary) Maurer, of Norfolk, Marjorie Hartford, of Norfolk; grandchildren: Jon Maurer, of Meadow Grove, Chris (Gina) Maurer of Norfolk, and Jessica (John) Gauer of Meadow Grove; four great grandchildren, and three nieces.
She was preceded by her parents, her husband in 1971, her son, Donald in 1973, and her sister, Mary Nathan.
