WAYNE — Services for Dorothy I. Lipp, 95, Wayne, formerly of Arlington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Dorothy Lipp died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran School Scholarship Fund Norfolk or The Lutheran Hour Ministries.