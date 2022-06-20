WAYNE — Services for Dorothy I. Lipp, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Dorothy Lipp died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
In other news
SPENCER — Services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mildred Marcum died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Graham L. Henning, 85, Grand Junction, Colo., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Janann Gluth King will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by Ame…
NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Coreen E. Bard, 96, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with private burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Boyer, 89, of Norfolk will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
BEATRICE — Services for Karen M. Fischer, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with the Rev. Paixao Baptista officiating. Private family burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.