EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Dorothy Lambert died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Memorials may be directed to the Lambert Family Trust to be distributed to Molly’s Miracle Makers, Holt County Historical Society and the Bethany Presbyterian Women.