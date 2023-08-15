 Skip to main content
Dorothy Lambert

EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Dorothy Lambert died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Memorials may be directed to the Lambert Family Trust to be distributed to Molly’s Miracle Makers, Holt County Historical Society and the Bethany Presbyterian Women.

Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Ann Koopman

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Visitation with family will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Charles Bruning

HARTINGTON — Charles J. “Chuck” Bruning, 70, Hartington, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Charleen Kube

CROFTON — Services for Charleen Kube, 89, of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Willard Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Willard Kohlhof died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Rohrer

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Rohrer died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence in rural Verdigre.

Donald O’Connell

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Donald O’Connell, 89, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

C. Dale Carter

BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Phyllis Preusker

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis D. Preusker, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

