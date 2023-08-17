EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Dorothy Lambert died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1929-2023
Dorothy Joyce Bowman was born to Thomas Benjamin Bowman Jr. and Mary Lucile Kirk Bowman on June 3, 1929, at Clarkson Maternity Hospital in Omaha, by cesarean, a rarity at the time. Her family farmed near Albion, where she graduated from Albion High School in 1947. Dorothy attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She majored in home economics and was a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society when she graduated in 1951.
Dorothy met Stanley Lambert when his Farmhouse Fraternity Quartet would serenade the Love Hall girls. After Stan graduated and moved home to the family farm near Chambers, the two wrote letters back and forth for a year before they married on June 10, 1951, at Albion United Methodist Church. The newlyweds made their home on the Lambert place near Chambers. To this union were born three children: Franklin, Timothy and Linda.
Dorothy taught junior high and high school students for several years at Chambers. She then took a job at the O’Neill High School, teaching home economics. At both schools, she started and sponsored the FHA Chapters (now FCCLA). She retired in the early 1980s due to a paralyzed vocal cord.
Dorothy was a lifelong learner, teacher and avid reader. One summer, she spent three weeks in New York City studying textiles.
Dorothy had a flare for art. She painted many pumpkins and gourds. She also liked to sew, quilt and crochet. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking, and judged at many county fairs.
She and Stan loved to travel, especially with Stan’s 70th Division Army Reunion tour groups in the U.S. and central Europe. She had an incredible memory and valued each person. She was able to learn and remember everyone’s name when on trips with many people. Dorothy had a happy personality and a joyous laugh.
She was a faithful and active member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church and Presbyterian Women, Happy Home Makers Extension Club, American Legion Auxiliary and Holt County Historical Society. Dorothy also helped with the U.S. Census in 1980.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Frank (Leslie) Lambert of Minden, Tim (Kerrie) Lambert of Chambers and Linda Lambert of Atkinson; eight grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with several more on the way; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Stan Lambert in 2017; one great-grandson, Kelby Ray Lambert; her brother, Kirk Bowman; her sister, Lucile Zeller; and an infant sister, Louise Bowman.
Memorials may be directed to the Lambert Family Trust to be distributed to Molly’s Miracle Makers, Holt County Historical Society and the Bethany Presbyterian Women.