 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities, and those
without air conditioning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near record to record heat is expected
across the region starting this weekend. Excessive heat may
persist for a week or more. Some notable records that may be
broken are in Lincoln on Saturday where the forecast high is 102
degrees and the current record is 100 degrees set in 1962, and
in Norfolk on Monday where the forecast high is 101 degrees and
the current records is 100 degrees set in 1914.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Dorothy Lambert

Dorothy Lambert

EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Dorothy Lambert died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

1929-2023

Dorothy Joyce Bowman was born to Thomas Benjamin Bowman Jr. and Mary Lucile Kirk Bowman on June 3, 1929, at Clarkson Maternity Hospital in Omaha, by cesarean, a rarity at the time. Her family farmed near Albion, where she graduated from Albion High School in 1947. Dorothy attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She majored in home economics and was a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society when she graduated in 1951.

Dorothy met Stanley Lambert when his Farmhouse Fraternity Quartet would serenade the Love Hall girls. After Stan graduated and moved home to the family farm near Chambers, the two wrote letters back and forth for a year before they married on June 10, 1951, at Albion United Methodist Church. The newlyweds made their home on the Lambert place near Chambers. To this union were born three children: Franklin, Timothy and Linda.

Dorothy taught junior high and high school students for several years at Chambers. She then took a job at the O’Neill High School, teaching home economics. At both schools, she started and sponsored the FHA Chapters (now FCCLA). She retired in the early 1980s due to a paralyzed vocal cord.

Dorothy was a lifelong learner, teacher and avid reader. One summer, she spent three weeks in New York City studying textiles.

Dorothy had a flare for art. She painted many pumpkins and gourds. She also liked to sew, quilt and crochet. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking, and judged at many county fairs.

She and Stan loved to travel, especially with Stan’s 70th Division Army Reunion tour groups in the U.S. and central Europe. She had an incredible memory and valued each person. She was able to learn and remember everyone’s name when on trips with many people. Dorothy had a happy personality and a joyous laugh.

She was a faithful and active member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church and Presbyterian Women, Happy Home Makers Extension Club, American Legion Auxiliary and Holt County Historical Society. Dorothy also helped with the U.S. Census in 1980.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Frank (Leslie) Lambert of Minden, Tim (Kerrie) Lambert of Chambers and Linda Lambert of Atkinson; eight grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with several more on the way; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Stan Lambert in 2017; one great-grandson, Kelby Ray Lambert; her brother, Kirk Bowman; her sister, Lucile Zeller; and an infant sister, Louise Bowman.

Memorials may be directed to the Lambert Family Trust to be distributed to Molly’s Miracle Makers, Holt County Historical Society and the Bethany Presbyterian Women.

Tags

In other news

Adelaide Scheve

Adelaide Scheve

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adelaide R. “Addie” Scheve, a Norfolk-based author and speaker who was named Nebraska Mother of the Year in 1980, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the chur…

Kevin Kumm

Kevin Kumm

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kevin Kumm, 61, Norfolk, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Willard Kohlhof

Willard Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gail Collins-Bazant

Gail Collins-Bazant

NORFOLK — Gail E. Collins-Bazant, 69, Norfolk, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Eldon Mundorf

Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Jan Claussen

Jan Claussen

WAYNE — Memorial services for Jan Claussen, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Ivan Beller

Ivan Beller

HUMPHREY — Ivan J. Beller, 87, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Patric Brechbill

Patric Brechbill

STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Stanton Community Building, located at the Stanton Fairgrounds. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate.

Gladys Spaulding

Gladys Spaulding

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys Spaulding, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gladys Spaulding died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara