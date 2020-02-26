Dorothy Krohn

OSMOND — Services for Dorothy L. Krohn, 99, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
She died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Plainview Manor.
Memorials will be divided between The Lutheran Hour Ministries, Mission Central in Mapleton, Iowa, and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
___
Dorothy LaVerne Friedrich was born Feb. 7, 1921, near Randolph in Pierce County. She was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. After living in California and Washington, D.C., during World War II, she returned to Northeast Nebraska.
On Sept. 26, 1946, she married Raymond Krohn at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. They moved to the Krohn family farm outside of Osmond and were the proud parents of eight children.
Dorothy’s Christian faith was very important to her, and she was quietly influential in providing a solid faith base for her spouse and children. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osmond, Immanuel Lutheran Ladies Aid and the VFW Auxiliary.
Dorothy was an avid writer of letters to her weary-eyed children at college, her children that moved with their families and her sons in the military. She enjoyed reading newspapers, magazines and the few letters returned by her children.
Dorothy was an amazing baker and made tasty pies and other pastries for many people. Many days, coming home from school to the smell of fresh baked bread just made home that much sweeter.
After they retired from farming, Dorothy and Ray moved into Osmond and soon began babysitting for some of the neighborhood children. She resided in Osmond until 2007 when she entered the assisted living facility in Plainview and was a resident of the Plainview Manor until her passing.
Survivors include a brother, Walter Friedrich of Plainview; eight children, Allen Krohn of Kearney, Marlin Krohn and spouse Cindy of Norfolk, Joanne (Jo) Sullivan and spouse Gene of Randolph, Howard Dale Krohn and spouse Candy of Parkersburg, Iowa, Jane Withee of Rapid City, S.D., Grant Krohn and spouse Vickie of Adel, Iowa, Judy Broberg and spouse Roger of Tilden, and Sharalyn Pack and spouse Brent of Lino Lakes, Minn.; 28 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her spouse, Raymond; her parents, Jacob and Elsie Friedrich; her brothers, Clifford and Elmer Friedrich; a son-in-law, Randy Withee; a grandson, Jason Van Every Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Amari Kmiecik.