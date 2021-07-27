Dorothy Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Kathol, 99, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
She died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1922-2021
Dorothy was born on Jan. 18, 1922, to Fritz and Mary Catherine (Schurman) Schroeder at Wynot. She attended grade school in Ss. Philip and James Catholic School in St. James and graduated from Wynot High School in 1940. After high school, she spent time working in Sioux City for a doctor and his spouse.
Dorothy married Clarence A. Kathol on Oct. 2, 1946, in St. James. To this union, seven children were born. Clarence and Dorothy were farmers all of their married working life. In 1983, they retired and moved to Hartington. Dorothy was the coordinator for Satellite Mental Health clinic in Hartington for 11 years.
Dorothy was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and had an hour of perpetual adoration.
After Clarence died on Aug. 13, 2014, at the age of 97, Dorothy moved to The Meadows in Norfolk and had been a resident of the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek for just a short time.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Dave and Peg Kathol of Norfolk, Michael and Gail Kathol of Kearney, Stephen and Liana Kathol of Westminster, Colo.; daughters Joyce and Michael DiPalma of Marysville, Ohio, Ann and Richard Jacot of Verdigre; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Clarence; two sons, Joe at 33 and John at six months; three brothers, Ignatius, Raymond and Leonard Schroeder; and three sisters, Cresentia Zimmerman, Amanda Kneifl and Marie Hochstein.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters: Jill Holm, Kristen Arehart, Lori Ingram, Tami Dozon, Beth Jacot and Lisa Binet.
Pallbearers will be Greg DiPalma, Michael DiPalma, Eric Kathol, Luke Kathol, Paul Kathol, Matt Kathol, Adam Jacot and Mick Hochstein.
To send online condolences please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.