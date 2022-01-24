WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Donald Spicer, 94, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Emma Kay Sternberg, 12-week-old daughter of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield.
SPENCER — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Callahan, 77, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
WISNER — Services for Katrina M. Nissen-Peabody, 44, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery in Wisner.
EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.
O’NEILL — Services for Gerald “Jerry” O’Malley, 96, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.