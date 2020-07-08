Dorothy Johnson

WAYNE — Services for Dorothy M. Johnson, 93, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
In other news
Carol Wightman, 68, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Dorothy M. Johnson, 93, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
WINSIDE — Private services for Bonnie L. Frevert, 90, Winside, will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside.
WISNER — Services for Sandra (Mrs. Elder) Schultz, 82, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Turena L. Bauer, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
FREMONT — Services for Joyce M. Clarkson, 85, Arlington, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in the Arlington Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Thelma A. Moeller, 75, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pender.
NORFOLK — Services for Turena L. Bauer, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
WISNER — Services for Sandra (Mrs. Elder) Schultz, 82, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.