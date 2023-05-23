WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy Jo Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Glenn Kietzman will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Dorothy Jo Andersen died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Crowell Home in Blair.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2023
Dorothy Jo was born in Wayne on May 23, 1926, to Chris and Clara (Nielsen) Jensen.
Dorothy Jo’s life was full of love and service. She spent her childhood and the majority of her life around the Winside area. She graduated from Winside High School and married Leonard on Feb. 14, 1944.
Dorothy Jo was devoted to her family and active in her church. She loved to bake and garden. She was an amazing needlework artist.
Dorothy Jo especially enjoyed collecting angels, snowmen and cardinal-themed items. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Dorothy Jo is survived by her son, Robert (Mary Lynne) Andersen of Fort Calhoun; son-in-law Bernie Craven of Norfolk; her brother, Dr. Ron (Cheryl) Jensen of Davis, Calif.; and her sister-in-law, Betty Ann Andersen of Hoskins. Dorothy Jo left a lasting impression on the five grandchildren she doted on and her beloved great-grandchildren, Kris (Jerry) Yrkoski of Silver Creek, Micki (Tony) Hernandez of Omaha, Teresa (Chad) Lake of Fort Calhoun, Jeff (Sheila) Craven of Norfolk and Ryan (Mandi) Craven of Omaha.
Her 12 great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as big grandma, were so blessed to have her in their lives: Brayden Lake, Sabrina Hernandez, Riley Lake, Jacob Craven, Jenna Craven, Hannah Yrkoski, Adriana Hernandez, Carter Craven, Emma Yrkoski, Grace Yrkoski, Kinzie Craven and Lexi Craven. Dorothy Jo loved her family and also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leonard; daughter Carol Craven; parents Chris and Clara Jensen; sister Wilma Andersen; brother Robert Jensen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Andrew and Minnie Andersen; brothers-in-law Howard (Jean) Andersen and Marvin Andersen; and sister-in-law Dorthea (Dewey) Jensen.
