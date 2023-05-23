 Skip to main content
WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy Jo Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Glenn Kietzman will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Dorothy Jo Andersen died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Crowell Home in Blair.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1926-2023

Dorothy Jo was born in Wayne on May 23, 1926, to Chris and Clara (Nielsen) Jensen.

Dorothy Jo’s life was full of love and service. She spent her childhood and the majority of her life around the Winside area. She graduated from Winside High School and married Leonard on Feb. 14, 1944.

Dorothy Jo was devoted to her family and active in her church. She loved to bake and garden. She was an amazing needlework artist.

Dorothy Jo especially enjoyed collecting angels, snowmen and cardinal-themed items. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Dorothy Jo is survived by her son, Robert (Mary Lynne) Andersen of Fort Calhoun; son-in-law Bernie Craven of Norfolk; her brother, Dr. Ron (Cheryl) Jensen of Davis, Calif.; and her sister-in-law, Betty Ann Andersen of Hoskins. Dorothy Jo left a lasting impression on the five grandchildren she doted on and her beloved great-grandchildren, Kris (Jerry) Yrkoski of Silver Creek, Micki (Tony) Hernandez of Omaha, Teresa (Chad) Lake of Fort Calhoun, Jeff (Sheila) Craven of Norfolk and Ryan (Mandi) Craven of Omaha.

Her 12 great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as big grandma, were so blessed to have her in their lives: Brayden Lake, Sabrina Hernandez, Riley Lake, Jacob Craven, Jenna Craven, Hannah Yrkoski, Adriana Hernandez, Carter Craven, Emma Yrkoski, Grace Yrkoski, Kinzie Craven and Lexi Craven. Dorothy Jo loved her family and also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leonard; daughter Carol Craven; parents Chris and Clara Jensen; sister Wilma Andersen; brother Robert Jensen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Andrew and Minnie Andersen; brothers-in-law Howard (Jean) Andersen and Marvin Andersen; and sister-in-law Dorthea (Dewey) Jensen.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

