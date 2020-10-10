CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Janousek, 90, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and continue an hour prior to services Monday, also at the church.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
———
Dorothy Janousek was born April 7, 1930, on the family farm in Colfax County, to John and Barbara (Vesely) Pickhinke. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells.
Dorothy attended District 50 Grade School and graduated from Howells High School in 1949.
On Aug. 16, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Ladislav “Lad” Janousek at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. They moved to a farm south of Clarkson, where they farmed until retirement and moved into Clarkson in the mid 1990s.
While living on the farm, Dorothy was Lad’s “right hand man.” She worked the farm with Lad, had a large garden, did a lot of canning, enjoyed yard work, baking and raised numerous breeds of dogs.
Dorothy always had animals to take care of, even in her later years, even though it may have only been a fish tank.
In 1969, Lad and Dorothy built a large chicken barn, where they had 20,000 laying hens. They would collect up to 45 cases of eggs a day.
Dorothy and Lad were members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Heun until they joined Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in 1963. Dorothy was an active member of the church, belonged to the altar society and the Outreach group. She loved spending time with friends, family and especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by a son, Dean Janousek of Clarkson; a daughter, Donna (Ray) Bourek of Howells; a son, David (Kathy) Janousek of Clarkson; a son, Dale (Beckie) Janousek of Clarkson; a son, Don (Cari) Janousek of Clarkson; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marvin (Lucille) Pickhinke of Howells.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Pickhinke; her spouse, Lad Janousek; a great-grandchild, Luke Chytka; and a brother, Richard (Monica) Pickhinke.
Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice.
