Dorothy Hill

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy J. Hill, 83, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin at noon Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel and continue until the time of the service.
1938-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Dorothy, beloved spouse, mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at the age of 83 at Heritage of Bel Air.
Dorothy was born Jan. 1, 1938, to Lester and Blanche Phillips of Thurston County. She received a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College and taught elementary school for several years.
Dorothy married Neil Hill on April 29, 1960. They settled in Norfolk and raised two children, Shellee and Brad.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, baking cookies, telling stories and having a good laugh.
She is survived by Neil, her spouse of 60 years; a daughter, Shellee Honcik of Norfolk; a son, Brad Hill (Agnes) of Norfolk; her granddaughters, Leslie Bell (Eric) of Frisco, Texas, Jessica Messenger (Brian) of Lewistown, Pa., and Tessa Workman (Jesse Burke) of Norfolk; her grandsons, Philip Fields (Flip) of Düsseldorf, Germany, Andrew Workman of Lincoln, Bryan Honcik (Melissa) of Norfolk and Tyler Honcik (Laura) of Omaha; a brother, Gene Phillips (Elsa) of Stanton; a sister, Marilyn Schmedding of Winnebago; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Blanche Phillips; a brother, Duane “Pug” Phillips; and a son-in-law, Jim Honcik.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.