NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy Hill, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon A. Gubbels, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW 5545, …
VERDIGRE — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Private services for Robert M. Wiechelman, 82, Coleridge, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
VERDIGRE — Services for Lena Vesely, 89, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. She died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
FORDYCE — Services for Beatrice R. “Bea” Dickes, 90, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Larry Gene “Butch” Anderson Jr. was born Jan. 28, 1961, to Larry Anderson Sr. and Marie (Callow) Anderson in Norfolk. Butch passed away at the age of 60 at his favorite place, “the cabin,” on Feb. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger W. Frank, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
