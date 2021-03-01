HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy Heine, 102, Hartington, will be at 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services, all at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the funeral and visitation.
She died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.