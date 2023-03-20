 Skip to main content
Dorothy Gross

AINSWORTH — Services for Dorothy M. Gross, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue an hour prior to services on Friday.

Dorothy Gross died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.

Memorials are suggested to Mount Hope Cemetery, Sandhills Care Center or Cottonwood Villa.

Florence Salyers

ATKINSON — Services for Florence Salyers, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Alaire Anderson

WAUSA — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Marietta Linn

LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Dolores Sorenson

MASKELL — Dolores Sorenson, 87, Hartington, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Russel Kirkpatrick

SPENCER — Services for Russel Kirkpatrick, 70, O’Neill, formerly of Spencer, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Geraldine Volsicka

MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Geraldine Volsicka died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Arbor Care Center–Countryside in Madison.

John Luschen

WAYNE — Services for John Luschen, 91, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. John Luschen died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care.

Arlene Harris

SPENCER — Services for Arlene Harris, 92, Lincoln, formerly of Spencer, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Tim Albrecht

WAUSA — Services for Tim R. Albrecht, 65, Wausa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

