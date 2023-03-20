AINSWORTH — Services for Dorothy M. Gross, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue an hour prior to services on Friday.
Dorothy Gross died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Memorials are suggested to Mount Hope Cemetery, Sandhills Care Center or Cottonwood Villa.