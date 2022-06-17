BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1918-2022
Dorothy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Dorothy (Ehlers) Greckel was born on Jan. 13, 1918, to Henry and Anna (Bernhardt) Ehlers. She was the fifth child of her five sisters and one brother. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She graduated from the eighth grade and still proudly had the diploma that was awarded to her.
Dorothy was employed by various families in the Bloomfield area. This is where she met her future spouse, Harold Greckel. They were married on March 29, 1939, by the Rev. Rhode at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Two sons were born from their union, Harlan in 1942 and Lonnie in 1949.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, preserving food, quilting, dancing, polka music, and most of all her family. She was a life-long farmer and was always involved with the crops and livestock. Even to the end, she was concerned about how the crops were doing.
Dorothy was able to live in her home on the family farm until she was 101 years old. It wasn’t uncommon to see her riding in the combine during harvest time or climbing into the semi-truck to ride along with her grandson, Shane, to deliver grain.
In July 2019, Dorothy moved into Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Harlan (Connie) Greckel of Yankton and Lonnie (Jolene) Greckel of Bloomfield; grandson Shane (Kate) Greckel of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Harold; brother Vern (Marjorie) Ehlers; and sisters Marie (Frank) Paulson, Alvera (Jim) Fry, Henrietta (Edward) Greckel, Gladys (Claus) Eckmann and Arlene (Ray) Larson.