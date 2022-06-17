 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. Maximum
heat index values of 100 to 106 expected Saturday, then
maximum daily values of 102 to 110 for Sunday and Monday.

* WHERE...Eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Dorothy Greckel

Dorothy Greckel

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1918-2022

Dorothy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Dorothy (Ehlers) Greckel was born on Jan. 13, 1918, to Henry and Anna (Bernhardt) Ehlers. She was the fifth child of her five sisters and one brother. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She graduated from the eighth grade and still proudly had the diploma that was awarded to her.

Dorothy was employed by various families in the Bloomfield area. This is where she met her future spouse, Harold Greckel. They were married on March 29, 1939, by the Rev. Rhode at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Two sons were born from their union, Harlan in 1942 and Lonnie in 1949.

Dorothy enjoyed gardening, preserving food, quilting, dancing, polka music, and most of all her family. She was a life-long farmer and was always involved with the crops and livestock. Even to the end, she was concerned about how the crops were doing.

Dorothy was able to live in her home on the family farm until she was 101 years old. It wasn’t uncommon to see her riding in the combine during harvest time or climbing into the semi-truck to ride along with her grandson, Shane, to deliver grain.

In July 2019, Dorothy moved into Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Harlan (Connie) Greckel of Yankton and Lonnie (Jolene) Greckel of Bloomfield; grandson Shane (Kate) Greckel of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Harold; brother Vern (Marjorie) Ehlers; and sisters Marie (Frank) Paulson, Alvera (Jim) Fry, Henrietta (Edward) Greckel, Gladys (Claus) Eckmann and Arlene (Ray) Larson.

John Koch

John Koch

NEWCASTLE — Services for John Koch, 39, of Newcastle, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Tanner Norman

Tanner Norman

BLAIR — Memorial services for Tanner A. Norman, 25, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.

John Brosh

John Brosh

GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.

Dennis Grimm

Dennis Grimm

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, of Pierce will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at his house, 85050 U.S. Hwy 81, Pierce.

William Buchanan

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery in Unadilla.

William Buchanan

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Ruth Ann Rodgers

Ruth Ann Rodgers

NELIGH — Services for Ruth Ann Rodgers, 72, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

