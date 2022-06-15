 Skip to main content
Dorothy Greckel

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dorothy Greckel died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

In other news

John Brosh

John Brosh

GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.

Noel Wheeler

Noel Wheeler

ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.

Kristee Colwell

Kristee Colwell

NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Kristee Colwell

Kristee Colwell

Merle Bahm

Merle Bahm

Graveside services for Merle E. Bahm, 75, were June 8, 2022, at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in Walla Walla, Wash.

Noel Wheeler

Noel Wheeler

Raymond Wullschleger

Raymond Wullschleger

STANTON — Private services for Raymond O. Wullschleger, 93, of Stanton will be held at a later date. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

William Buchanan

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery, Unadilla.

Darlene Woslager

Darlene Woslager

PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

