BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dorothy Greckel died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.
ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
NORFOLK — Service for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Graveside services for Merle E. Bahm, 75, were June 8, 2022, at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in Walla Walla, Wash.
ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.
STANTON — Private services for Raymond O. Wullschleger, 93, of Stanton will be held at a later date. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery, Unadilla.
PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.