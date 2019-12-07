Dorothy Fryer

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy A. Fryer, 96, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for CheraLee Avery, 80, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings.
STANTON — Services for Mable Hartman, 98, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie “Ida” Jones, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
ATKINSON — Graveside services for Francis Leighton, 83, Loveland, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Sherry Bickley, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Private memorial services for Karen L. Schall, 71, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jean Bates, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Washington, will be at a later date in Washington.
SPENCER — Services for Willard Dummer, 77, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78, Army Natio…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.