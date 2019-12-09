Dorothy Fryer

Dorothy Fryer

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy A. Fryer, 96, of Norfolk will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will precede the funeral, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Home for Funerals is handling the arrangements.

The longtime city editor of the Norfolk Daily News died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Norfolk Good Neighbors program and the Nebraska Press Women.

———

Dorothy Alexis Fryer, daughter of Roy and Helen (Bradley) Fryer, was born on Oct. 3, 1923, in Norfolk.

She grew up in Norfolk, where her interest in journalism was first whetted in junior high school, leading her to work on her high school and college newspapers and yearbooks. She was a 1942 Norfolk High School graduate.

In 1944, Dorothy was a member of the first graduating class of Norfolk Junior College — now Northeast Community College — and one of its first transfer students.

She then headed to Grinnell (Iowa) College, where she majored in English and minored in French. She spent one summer during her college years working at the Daily News.

Following her graduation in 1946, she was soon employed by the Fort Dodge (Iowa) Messenger. She assisted the society editor for a year and then became the regional editor for what would be the remainder of her nearly 20-year career at the Messenger.

In July 1966, Dorothy accepted the city editor position at the Daily News. While Dorothy retired from full-time employment in 1998, she continued as a Daily News correspondent until 2004, writing more than 250 city-related stories.

Kent Warneke, editor emeritus of the Daily News, said, “Dorothy was an institution at the Daily News — of the very best kind. She was a talented journalist who was dedicated to providing readers with interesting and accurate information. She truly cared about the people she wrote about, and her involvement in the community spoke volumes about the kind of person she was. The journalism profession was fortunate to have Dorothy as one of its practitioners.”

Dorothy said, “Journalism is a wonderful career, and I’ve loved it all.”

Her numerous community involvements included serving on the boards of the American Red Cross, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Nebraska, Wesley Center, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Norfolk Area Concert Association, Norfolk Woman’s Club and LaVitsef Time.

Dorothy’s memberships included the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, American Association of University of Women, Daughters of the American Revolution (more than 60 years), and Nebraska Press Women and National Federation of Press Women (since 1978).

She was the recipient of numerous awards, including Nebraska Community College Association distinguished alumnus from Northeast College (1998); Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce “Oscar” (1998); LaVitsef Time Sweetheart (1990); and Nebraska Press Women Communicator of Achievement (2004).

Following her 58-year newspaper career, Dorothy relocated to Davenport, Iowa, in 2004 to care for an ailing cousin. She remained in Davenport until moving to The Meadows in Norfolk in May 2018 after suffering a stroke.

Survivors include two cousins, Beverly Hartwig of Phoenix, Ariz., and Clarence Bradley of Beatrice, and many cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Kristi Anderson

Kristi L. Anderson, 57, formerly of Norfolk, died Dec. 4, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a long battle with breast cancer.

Donna Moline

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Donna Moline, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial at a later date.

Ida Mae Chance

NELIGH — Services for Ida Mae Chance, 90, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Menno Cemetery in Menno, S.D.

Mable Hartman

STANTON — Memorial services for Mable M. Hartman, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. Private inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

CheraLee Avery

NORFOLK — Memorial services for CheraLee “Cherry” Avery, 80, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Patsy Knapp

MADISON — Services for Patsy A. Knapp, 84, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home in Madison.

Carol Hubenthal

LINCOLN — Services for Carol A. Backer Hubenthal, 79, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, in Lincoln. The Rev. Renae Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Yankee Hill Cemetery.

Dorothy Fryer

Dorothy Fryer

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy A. Fryer, 96, of Norfolk will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

CheraLee Avery

NORFOLK — Services for CheraLee Avery, 80, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

CANCELLATIONS / DELAYS

Jimmy Johns