O’NEILL — Memorial services for Dorothy Foree, 92, O’Neill, will be at a later date.
She died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CROFTON — Services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
WAYNE — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Jones, 84, Allen, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Wakefield Health Care Center.
NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Upshaw, 69, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Memorial visitation for Lamont Larson, 93, Tilden, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with a remembrance program beginning at 3 p.m.
TILDEN — Services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
STUART — Private services for James J. Friedel, 87, formerly of Stuart, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Stuart.
