Dorothy Evans

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy M. Evans, 86, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Kathol, 67, of Hartington will be on 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna Kern, 61, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Robert Tunender, 76, of Atkinson, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Mauricio Perez, 24, of Englewood, Colo., are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
CROFTON — Graveside services for Dallas G. Fiscus, 65, of Crofton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.
Graveside services for Leanna K. Hanson, 71, of Rapid City, S.D., were Sunday, Nov. 22, at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish, S.D., with the Rev. Patrick Karn officiating.
NORFOLK — Private family funeral service for M. Lavon Blunck, 86, of Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Officiating the service…
HARTINGTON — Services for Roger A. Crandall, 75, of Norfolk are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
