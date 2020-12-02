You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Evans

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy M. Evans, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Lifepoint Church in Norfolk. Glenn Wapelhorst will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

She died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1934-2020

Dorothy M. (Rejda) (Dolezal) Evans, daughter of Joseph A. and Helen A. (Shonka) Rejda, was born July 28, 1934, at Bruno. Dorothy attended school through the third grade in Bruno before the family moved to Brainard, where they operated a general store. She worked with her parents and grandparents in the family business and graduated from Brainard High School in 1952.

After graduation, Dorothy continued to work in the store until marrying Arnold F. Dolezal in 1953. To this union, she was blessed with four children: Ronald, Sharon, Shirley and Laurie.

Dorothy raised her family in the Bellwood and Butler County areas, working very hard on the farm, driving tractor, doing field work, milking cows, canning and keeping the operation going. While living on the farm, she found her joy in her children, her flowers, baking bread every Friday or Saturday, and her many cats.

After leaving the farm, Dorothy moved to Norfolk and attended Northeast Community College, receiving training in office management and clerical work. With her education, she began working as a secretary for Charles Caskey at Northeast Nebraska Title and Escrow in Norfolk for many years, until retiring in 2011.

On April 29, 1995, Dorothy was married to Samuel Edward Evans III at Christ is King Church in Norfolk. Dorothy and Sam had a very happy life and made many wonderful memories during their time together.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Steve) Brown of Valentine, Shirley (John) Schmitt of Norfolk and Laurie (Anton) Johnson of Englewood, Colo.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Don (Audrey) Rejda of Fort Worth, Texas; her sisters, Rose (Bob) Codr of Lincoln and Chris (Greg) Royal of Lincoln; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald Dolezal; and her spouse, Sam Evans.

Eva Heckens

STANTON — Services for Eva D. Heckens, 77, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home in Stanton.

Susan Gansebom

WAYNE —  Services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

James Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for James R. “Jim” Siedschlag, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Don Draghu

WAYNE — Private services for Don D. Draghu, 88, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Alice Hegge

CROFTON — Services for Alice L. “Peetle” Hegge, 79, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.

Marlen Johnson

LAUREL — Services for Marlen A. Johnson, 88, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Thomas Barth

STANTON — Memorial services for Thomas C. Barth, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with inurnment in the Stanton Cemetery.

Mauricio Perez

MADISON — Services for Mauricio Perez, 24, Englewood, Colo., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Lois Bloomquist

WAUSA — Private services for Lois B. Bloomquist, 86, Wausa, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. Public graveside services will be at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.

