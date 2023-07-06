WAYNE — Private memorial services for Dorothy A. Drott, 91, Wakefield, formerly of Flippin, Ark., will be at a later date.
Dorothy Drott died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2023
Dorothy Ann Drott was born on Feb. 26, 1923, to Fritz and Rose (Deitering) Brandstetter in Tilden.
Dorothy is survived by her grandson, Robert (Lacey) Smith of Casper, Wyo.; and one sister, Phyllis Wageman of Emerson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Robert in 2018; daughter Linda Smith; brother Raymond Brandstetter; and sisters Malinda “Toots” Swanson and Irman Whitwer.