 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Drott

Dorothy Drott

WAYNE — Private memorial services for Dorothy A. Drott, 91, Wakefield, formerly of Flippin, Ark., will be at a later date.

Dorothy Drott died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1923-2023

Dorothy Ann Drott was born on Feb. 26, 1923, to Fritz and Rose (Deitering) Brandstetter in Tilden.

Dorothy is survived by her grandson, Robert (Lacey) Smith of Casper, Wyo.; and one sister, Phyllis Wageman of Emerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Robert in 2018; daughter Linda Smith; brother Raymond Brandstetter; and sisters Malinda “Toots” Swanson and Irman Whitwer.

In other news

Virginia Raasch

Virginia Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Lucille Gesell

Lucille Gesell

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Lawrence Wright

Lawrence Wright

TILDEN — Memorial services for Lawrence K. “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Warren Cemetery in rural Madison County. Military honors will be provided…

James Coulter

James Coulter

NORFOLK — Services for James N. “Jim” Coulter, 65,  Norfolk, formerly of Oregon, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Coulter died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brad Claus

Brad Claus

NORFOLK — Services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Brad Claus died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

William Hintz

William Hintz

PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate.

Aaron Bensen

Aaron Bensen

HARTINGTON — Aaron Bensen, 53, Ponca, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Unity Point Health–St. Luke’s in Sioux City.

Lucille Gesell

Lucille Gesell

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

James Otteman

James Otteman

WAUSA — Memorial services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara