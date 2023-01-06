CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Ditter, 85, Columbus, were Friday, Jan. 6, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark officiated. Burial was in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.
Dorothy Ditter died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Gass-Haney Funeral Home in Columbus was in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2023
Dorothy was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Leigh to Joseph and Ethel (Lauda) Cerv. She graduated from Clarkson High School, received her bachelor of arts degree from Wayne State College and her master’s degree from Kearney State College.
On Aug. 23, 1959, Dorothy was united in marriage to Leroy Ditter at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The couple lived in Leavenworth, Kan., until Leroy’s discharge from the U.S. Army.
They moved to Long Pine before moving to Humphrey, where Dorothy taught third and fourth grade at Humphrey Elementary School. After receiving her master’s degree, Dorothy became a Title 9 reading educator. Upon retirement, the couple moved to Columbus.
Dorothy was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (women’s education sorority). She enjoyed crocheting, attending school activities and her grandchildren’s swimming meets and was a fisherman’s widow.
After retirement, Dorothy and Leroy enjoyed traveling the southwest, visiting national parks and stopping for visits to Las Vegas. Dorothy enjoyed being part of a bowling league while living in Humphrey and Columbus, her flower gardens and would do a lot of canning and freezing of vegetables from produce grown in Leroy’s garden.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Sonia Ditter of Omaha; a son, Randy (Julie) Ditter of Omaha; a granddaughter, Katie (AJ) Ernst of Lincoln; a grandson, Will Ditter of Omaha; and a brother, Robert (Sharon) Cerv of Clarkson.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ethel Cerv; her spouse, Leroy Ditter on Dec. 14, 2022; and two sisters, Mary (Basil) Browning and Alice (Robert) Pokorney.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.