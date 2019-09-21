Dorothy Currie

You are the owner of this article.
ELGIN — Memorial services for Dorothy I. Currie, 98, Norfolk, formerly of rural Elgin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Center United Church of Christ in rural Elgin.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

She died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her independent living home in Norfolk.

1921-2019

Dorothy Irene Currie was born on April 30, 1921, to Otis and Ethel Gould in Clark, Wyo. Her mother died when she was two weeks old, and Dorothy was adopted and raised by Ethel’s sister, Ella and Walter Kinney of Elgin. Ella traveled by train, along with her 20-month-old daughter, Elinor, to bring the newborn Dorothy back home to Elgin. Dorothy graduated from Elgin Public High School in 1938. She then attended Wayne State Teacher’s College for three years and received her teaching certificate.

She taught at country schools and substituted in Elgin and Raeville.

On Oct. 26, 1946, she married Wayne Currie at her parents’ home at Park Center. Together, they farmed 10 miles west of Elgin in the Park Center community and raised four children, Paula Porter (David) of Phoenix, Ariz., Janet Hofacker (Ken) of Naperville, Ill., David Currie (Mary) of Alpharetta, Ga., and Robin Currie of Boulder, Colo. There are 10 grandchildren: Crystal and Corrina Porter (Paula); Megan (Josh) Biller, Jonathan and Brent Hofacker (Janet); Shane, Devon and Mason Currie (David), Aaron and Christopher Gooderham (Robin); two great-grandchildren, Conrad and Quinn Biller; a stepgrandson, Jack Porter (Jen); and two step-great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jillian Porter.

Dorothy had many passions and talents. Her family will always remember her homemade pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls and ice cream. Upon her death, she had made over 50 hand-stitched quilts and numerous crocheted afghans. She proudly decorated cakes for her daughters’ weddings, historic church events, graduations and grandkids’ themed birthday parties.

Being a seamstress, she made most of her families’ clothes, including a man’s suit coat, drapes and reupholstered their furniture. She was an avid gardener and canned most of the produce for the family dinners. Dorothy was always experimenting with new types of flowers to grow. She started a pineapple plant from a pineapple top and also her Easter cactus from a clipping which is now 72 years old.

Dorothy loved her community and faith and was a lifelong member of Park Church and Women’s Fellowship and also the VFW Auxiliary. She befriended and welcomed many new families in the Park community by inviting them to coffee or dinner. She never stopped learning when at age 94 she used a laptop computer to email and follow family websites.

Dorothy and Wayne traveled Caracas Venezuela, Granada, Hawaii, Austria, England, Amsterdam, Germany, France and took several Caribbean cruises.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her spouse, Wayne; her mother, Ella; her father, Walter; her sister, Elinor Hunter; her brothers, Roland Kinney and Hal Gould; her grandson, Devon Currie; and half sisters Letha Newsom and Helen Nicholas.

The church is located 10 miles west of Elgin on Hwy 70, and ½ mile south, 83853 511th Ave., Elgin. There will be no graveside services but visiting with refreshments will follow in the church basement. Cards and donations can be sent to Janet Hofacker, 250 Covington Ct., Naperville, IL 60565.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

