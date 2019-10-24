Dorothy Chilvers

NELIGH — Service for Dorothy Chilvers, 92, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. The Rev. Rebecca Z. McNeil will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour before the service on Friday at the church.

She died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

1927-2019

Dorothy Chilvers was born on Jan. 11, 1927, to Charles M. and Clara L. (Otto) Kolbo. Her childhood was spent growing up on the family farm near Callaway. During the World War II years, she participated with other volunteers who donated time and food to the North Platte Canteen. She and the local church ladies peeled eggs, made sandwiches and helped with the war effort by serving up a bit of rural home food and friendship to the GIs about to depart for war.

Dorothy attended grade school through the 12th grade in Callaway. Upon high school graduation, she taught a term at Upper Lodi rural school to earn money to begin her higher education. The fall after her term as a teacher, she bought a one-way train ticket to Lincoln. She then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

At the university, she lived in Love Hall, where she met many lifelong friends. She worked part time at the UNL Dairy store, serving ice cream to students and visitors. During her second year in Lincoln, she met her future spouse, Robert Chilvers, whom she married in her home church in Callaway in August 1948.

Dorothy was a longtime member of PEO International. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. In January 2019, she was awarded a pin for 55 years of membership.

Dorothy had a very dry wit demonstrated to family members and others alike. For example, she wondered in later life, “how her children learned to cook when she didn’t teach them.” Her intellect was sharp until the end as demonstrated to caregivers. They were concerned she may have dementia; her answers were off target and not correct. She related, “Well, if they ask stupid questions, I give them stupid answers.”

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Carol Hines of Gibbon and Leslie Lambert and spouse Frank of Minden; a son, Jim and spouse Jocelyn of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; two grandsons; three granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Robert Chilvers; and her brothers, Kenneth and Howard Kolbo.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

