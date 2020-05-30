Dorothy Byers

DAVID CITY — Memorial services for Dorothy A. Byers, 86, Columbus, formerly of David City, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City.
She died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her sister’s residence in Stanton.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Dorothy was born on Oct. 6, 1933, on a farm south of Pilger, to Louis W. and Dorothy E. (Blank) Belz. Her family moved to Stanton when she was 10, and she attended Stanton Public Schools. She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton and became a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith.
She graduated from Stanton High School in 1951 and attended Wayne State College. She was an active member of Tau Beta Sigma, Honorary Band Fraternity and a member of Beta Theta Chapter of the Kappa Pi Art Fraternity. She finished in 3-½ years from Wayne State College with graduation in spring of 1955.
Upon graduation, she spent her career teaching in Columbus, Norfolk, Hastings, Wolbach, Palmer, Scribner and David City. Throughout her career, she taught art, social studies, science and was a media specialist. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority.
She married Samuel Byers in 1964 and spent many years following the Nebraska Cornhuskers to many of the games. She was an avid reader and spent time with her garden.
Survivors include stepsons, Tim (Janet) Byers and Bill (Brenda) Byers; three stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Barbara Belz; a brother, Larry (LoAnn) Belz; her sisters, Laurel Robins and Kathy Curran; and 17 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Samuel Byers; and a brother, Louis V. Belz.
Social distancing at the service will be maintained.
