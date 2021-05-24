You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Benck

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Benck, 92, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Petersen, 79, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden.

AINSWORTH — Services for Joe L. Giles, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Purdum Cemetery.

STANTON — Memorial services for Betty J. (Petersen) Felt, 92, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately of the United Methodist Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

ATKINSON — Services for William Seipel, 86, and Esther Seipel, 84, Omaha, formerly of Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion.

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. DeBacker, 67, Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin and John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Milita…

OSMOND — Services for Earl J. Bahr, 74, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. DeBacker, 67, Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will b…

WAHOO — Services for William P. Iversen, 81, Wahoo, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. Eighth St., in Wahoo. The Rev. Bob Hayden will officiate. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force, America…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

