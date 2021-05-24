BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Benck, 92, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Petersen, 79, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden.
AINSWORTH — Services for Joe L. Giles, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Purdum Cemetery.
STANTON — Memorial services for Betty J. (Petersen) Felt, 92, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately of the United Methodist Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for William Seipel, 86, and Esther Seipel, 84, Omaha, formerly of Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. DeBacker, 67, Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin and John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Milita…
OSMOND — Services for Earl J. Bahr, 74, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. DeBacker, 67, Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will b…
WAHOO — Services for William P. Iversen, 81, Wahoo, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. Eighth St., in Wahoo. The Rev. Bob Hayden will officiate. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force, America…