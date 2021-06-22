You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Benck

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Benck, 92, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

She died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1929-2021

Dorothy Mae (Sage) Benck was born on April 14, 1929, to Herbert and Elizabeth (Petersen) Sage at the family home in rural Knox County. She was the youngest of nine children. She attended Weigand School and Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, graduating in 1946. Dorothy attended business school in Sioux City and went on to work in the Knox County AAA office in Center.

On Oct. 31, 1948, Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Donald Benck, in Bloomfield at First Trinity Lutheran Church, where they continued to be lifelong members. They were blessed with two children, Steven and Gayle, their spouses, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

After Don’s passing in August 2020, Dorothy continued to reside in Bloomfield until moving to Lincoln in September 2020. Dorothy continued to reside in Lincoln until her passing.

Dorothy enjoyed her life in many ways. Being a spouse and mother and spending time with her many sisters and brothers, their spouses and families was very important to her. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time and visiting with other family and friends throughout her life, cooking and baking, and hosting many July 4th celebrations with Don at their home.

Dorothy assisted Don with managing his feed sales and grain bin sales businesses. She was involved in church activities for many years and was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and researching areas of interest such as birds, medical information and antiques. Dorothy especially enjoyed being outside in her yard, listening to the birds and enjoying this time, and any time, with Don.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Steven Benck and spouse Barbara Gaynor of Columbia Heights, Minn., and Gayle Pierce of Lincoln; grandchildren Timothy and spouse Brittany Delp of Lincoln, Stacey and spouse Michael Rumleanschi of Omaha and Dustin Pierce and fiancée Natalie Wertz of Omaha: great-grandchildren Lilian Delp and Raya Delp of Lincoln and Maximus Rumleanschi of Omaha; brother-in-law Herbert Benck of Wichita, Kan.: and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her spouse, Don; son-in-law Bruce Pierce; grandson Kelly Delp; parents; eight sisters and brothers and their spouses; and several other family members.

Memorials can be given to the family for further designation.

Dorothy Benck

