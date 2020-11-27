Dorothy Bean

FREMONT — Private family services for Dorothy J. (Carlson) Bean, 96, of Fremont will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held in 2021. Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center of natural causes.
Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church and school.
1924-2020
Dorothy Jean was born Feb. 5, 1924 in Manhattan, Kan., to Harry and Helen (Walbridge) Carlson. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1942 and moved to Wichita to work at the Cessna Aircraft Factory as a riveter during WWII. Due to the nursing shortage and the government’s offer of free tuition, she returned to Manhattan and enrolled as a Cadet in the Saint Mary’s School of Nursing. After receiving her registered nursing degree in 1947, she was hired by Dr. Fay Garner for his private practice in Madison.
She met Gerald Bean as a patient at the clinic and they were married on Jan. 21, 1948, in Omaha. They moved from Madison to Fremont in 1958. She worked as a private duty nurse at the Dodge County Hospital and was supervising RN at Arbor Manor Nursing Home for six years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and active in Ladies Aid and Martha Circle. She was also a member of the Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and served as president and treasurer for many years.
Dorothy was a beloved mother and grandmother figure in her home neighborhood in the Davenport Addition of West Fremont and participated in the lives of several generations of neighbors. She was a noted birthday card sender to family and friends, near and far, and was known for her Halloween popcorn balls, love of flowers, and, most of all, for her loving and generous spirit.
Survivors include daughter Kathryn Bean of Lincoln; son Richard Bean and wife Diane of Southlake, Texas; grandson Ryan and wife Merrick Bean of Spring, Texas; granddaughter Laura Bean of Southlake; great-grandsons Landry and Jett Bean, of Spring; and brother and sister-in-law Jerome and Norma Jean Carlson of Tulsa, Okla.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gerald; son Thomas; infant daughter Sharon; brother and sister-in-law Clifford and Opal Carlson; and brother Carl Carlson.
The livestream of the service will begin at 11 a.m. and can be found on Trinity’s website (https://trinityfremont.com/live-service/).
