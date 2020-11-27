You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Bean

Dorothy Bean

FREMONT — Private family services for Dorothy J. (Carlson) Bean, 96, of Fremont will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held in 2021. Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

She died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center of natural causes.

Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church and school.

1924-2020

Dorothy Jean was born Feb. 5, 1924 in Manhattan, Kan., to Harry and Helen (Walbridge) Carlson. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1942 and moved to Wichita to work at the Cessna Aircraft Factory as a riveter during WWII. Due to the nursing shortage and the government’s offer of free tuition, she returned to Manhattan and enrolled as a Cadet in the Saint Mary’s School of Nursing. After receiving her registered nursing degree in 1947, she was hired by Dr. Fay Garner for his private practice in Madison.

She met Gerald Bean as a patient at the clinic and they were married on Jan. 21, 1948, in Omaha. They moved from Madison to Fremont in 1958. She worked as a private duty nurse at the Dodge County Hospital and was supervising RN at Arbor Manor Nursing Home for six years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and active in Ladies Aid and Martha Circle. She was also a member of the Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and served as president and treasurer for many years.

Dorothy was a beloved mother and grandmother figure in her home neighborhood in the Davenport Addition of West Fremont and participated in the lives of several generations of neighbors. She was a noted birthday card sender to family and friends, near and far, and was known for her Halloween popcorn balls, love of flowers, and, most of all, for her loving and generous spirit.

Survivors include daughter Kathryn Bean of Lincoln; son Richard Bean and wife Diane of Southlake, Texas; grandson Ryan and wife Merrick Bean of Spring, Texas; granddaughter Laura Bean of Southlake; great-grandsons Landry and Jett Bean, of Spring; and brother and sister-in-law Jerome and Norma Jean Carlson of Tulsa, Okla.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gerald; son Thomas; infant daughter Sharon; brother and sister-in-law Clifford and Opal Carlson; and brother Carl Carlson.

The livestream of the service will begin at 11 a.m. and can be found on Trinity’s website (https://trinityfremont.com/live-service/).

Online guestbook can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Tags

In other news

Marie Harper

Marie Harper

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Marie Harper, 100, of Battle Creek will be held at a later date.

Katherine Voelker

Katherine Voelker

WISNER — Private family memorial services for Katherine “Kathy” Voelker, 78, of Stanton will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

John Neu

John Neu

YANKTON — Services for John “Jim” Neu, 83, of Yankton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.

Donna Vraspier

Donna Vraspier

Donna Mae Vraspier, 91, Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

John Putters

John Putters

Lifelong resident and business man, John G. “Jack” Putters, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Dennis Buse

Dennis Buse

WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Buse, 72, of West Point will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Harold Buse officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Larry Christensen

Larry Christensen

CREIGHTON — Services for Larry Christensen, 71, of O’Neill are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Leslie Christensen

Leslie Christensen

NIOBRARA — Services for Leslie “Dick” Christensen, 73, of Verdel are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Dorothy Bean

Dorothy Bean

FREMONT — Private family services for Dorothy J. (Carlson) Bean, 96, of Fremont will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara