NELIGH — Graveside services for Dorothy Anderson, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
She died at her home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
1949-2019
Dorothy Pearl Anderson was born on July 19, 1949, to Walter and Berniece (Hansen) Detlefsen at Neligh. She attended school at Neligh High School and graduated with the class of 1967.
On July 29, 1967, was united in marriage to Keith Anderson at Concordia Lutheran Church at Clearwater. They celebrated 52 years together. They made their home in Norfolk.
She enjoyed flowers, cross stitch and going to her granddaughters sporting events.
Survivors include her spouse, Keith Anderson of Norfolk; a daughter, Stacey and spouse Douglas Janssen of Jackson; two granddaughters, Megan Janssen (Ben Johnson) of Osmond and Katie Janssen of Jackson; brothers and sisters, Dale (Martha) Detlefsen of Stanton, Darrel (Becky) Detlefsen of Columbus, Delores (Dale) Scheer of Lincoln, Dean Detlefsen of Battle Creek, David (Denise) Detlefsen of Neligh, Donna Malberg of Wasilla, Alaska, and Diane (Allen) Colson of Royal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; a sister; a brother; a brother-in-law, and a son, Timothy.
