NORFOLK — Services for Doris Wiedeman, 87, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Filmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Parkview Home in Dodge.
CREIGHTON — Services for Grace Meikle, 91, of Lakewood, Wash., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
SPENCER — Services for Jessica A. Kee, 52, of Butte are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
LINCOLN — A celebration of life for James A. Carstens, 75, of Lincoln was held Thursday, July 1, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln. Graveside services will be held in Battle Creek at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Verdelle M. Reeg, 95, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne.
MADISON — Services for Anita Thompson, 63, of rural Lindsay will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Interment will be in the Humphrey City Cemetery.
BREWSTER — Memorial services for Wayne E. Mattern, 86, of Ainsworth will be held 4 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Uncle Buck’s Lodge in Brewster. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at the Ord Cemetery in Ord.
NORFOLK — Services for Cole T. McGrath, 35, of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Beverly A. “Bev” Ohlman, 87, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate.
