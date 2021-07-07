NORFOLK — Services for Doris Wiedeman, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Brockhaus-Howser-Filmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
She died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Parkview Home in Dodge.
1934-2021
Doris L. Wiedeman, daughter of Herman Russell and Ruby V. Morrison, was born June 19, 1934, at Brownsfield, Miss.
She was united in marriage to Ray Wiedeman on Oct. 12, 1948, at Reno, Nev. They were blessed with four children: Michael, Jerry, Robert and Betty.
Doris lived in Norfolk most of her life and enjoyed raising her family. She entered Parkview Nursing Home in 2014 and resided there until her death.
Doris was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She loved gardening, cooking, crafts and caring for her animals.
Doris is survived by her children: Michael (Norma) Wiedeman of Battle Creek, Jerry (Glenda) Wiedeman of Norfolk, Robert (Carol) Wiedeman of Norfolk and Betty Wiedemann and Tommy Langhorst of Howells; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ima.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; a daughter-in-law, Sharyl (Mike’s first spouse); her brothers, Dalton and Paul; and a sister, Bobby.