Doris Wiebe

STAPLEHURST — Services for Doris R. Wiebe, 87, Staplehurst, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3743 Marysville Road, in Staplehurst. Burial will be in the Seward Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward with the family present 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
1935-2023
Doris R. Wiebe passed away peacefully at the age of 87 with family at her side on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
She was born Dec. 5, 1935, to parents Herman and Martha (Dalke) Schultz in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Doris grew up on the family farm and walked or rode a horse drawn sleigh to attend school in Niverville where she also played softball.
In her early professional years, Doris worked for a Manitoba insurance company. Doris immigrated to Nebraska when her spouse’s construction company relocated to Lincoln.
Along with raising her family, she was well known for her cooking at many Seward County venues including Sports Tavern, Country Corner and The Corner Cafe. She was a lifelong Canadian citizen.
Doris was a past member of the Staplehurst Women’s Community Club and was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Doris’ pastimes included camping, fishing, sewing, crocheting and knitting.
She is survived by her children, Curtis of Lincoln, Brad and Julie of Norfolk, Scott and Tammy of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her spouse of over 61 years, J. Denver; parents Herman and Martha; and siblings Herb, August, Lorna and Linda.