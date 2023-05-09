Doris Widhalm

ELKHORN — A celebration of life for Doris E. Widhalm, 97, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Brookestone Meadows Plaza, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, in Elkhorn.
1925-2023
Doris Elaine Widhalm was born Aug. 28, 1925, and passed into eternity Jan. 25, 2023.
She was preceded in death by spouses Clarence Alberts (1944-1951) and N.L. “Babe” Widhalm (1952-2021). She is survived by Michael Widhalm of Kearney, Dr. Patrick (Betsy) Widhalm of New Orleans, La., John (Melinda) Widhalm of Omaha and Lee (Dr. Tom Porter) of Omaha; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to St Judes Children’s Research Hospital, https://wwwstjude.org in honor of Doris’ great-granddaughter Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cooper.