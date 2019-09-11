You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Doris Sohler

LAUREL — Services for Doris J. Sohler, 94, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services on Friday.

She died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Tags

In other news

Donald McElhose

Donald McElhose

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald G. “Don” McElhose, 77, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Cleo Estey

Cleo Estey

NORFOLK — Cleo Estey, 98, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Madison House in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.

Ann Hamilton

Ann Hamilton

Services for Ann M. Hamilton, 67, Custer, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Burial will be in the Custer Cemetery.

Carol Hastreiter

NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Hastreiter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Mildred Weak

WAYNE — Services for Mildred Weak, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Hastings Cemetery in Hastings, Iowa.

Doris Sohler

LAUREL — Services for Doris J. Sohler, 94, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Dorothy Anderson

Dorothy Anderson

NELIGH — Graveside services for Dorothy Anderson, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Larry Redinbaugh

Larry Redinbaugh

LINCOLN — Services for Larry D. Redinbaugh, 90, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Revs. John Kunze and Dustin Lappe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Paul Uher

Paul Uher

DODGE — Services for Paul J. Uher, 53, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns