Doris Sohler

LAUREL — Services for Doris J. Sohler, 94, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
In other news
LAUREL — Services for Clarice A. Hangman, 70, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.
LAUREL — Services for Doris J. Sohler, 94, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Barbara Nielsen, 79, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Services and a celebration of life for William L. Jochum, 76, Phoenix, Ariz., are pending.
COLUMBUS — Services for Gloria J. Campbell, 85, Tarnov, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.
LAUREL — Services for Clarice Hangman, 70, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patti C. Spittler, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Merlin “Turk” Beebout, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Evangelical Free Church at Ainsworth. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 79. Private inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Evelyn J. Aufdenkamp, 92, O’Neill, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Wanda Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.