 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doris Scheer

Doris Scheer

GRETNA — Services for Doris M. Scheer, 66, Gretna, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Doris Scheer died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home.

Roeder Mortuary-Gretna Chapel is handling arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or Alzheimer’s Association.

1955-1922

Born Dec. 3, 1955, Doris Scheer was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom, and son Nic.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Stech, and her spouse, Gabe, and her granddaughters Abigail and Sophia.

Condolences can be left at www.RoederMortuary.com.

In other news

Thomas McMahon

Thomas McMahon

WEST POINT — Services for Thomas J. McMahon, 67, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate.

Richard Lovig

Richard Lovig

NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by U.S…

Stephanie Meisner

Stephanie Meisner

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Stephanie A. Meisner, 63, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

James Black

James Black

NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Black died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence.

Joseph Fichtl

Joseph Fichtl

CLARKSON — Services for Joseph M. Fichtl, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Miles Kerber

Miles Kerber

NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Gary Krugman

Gary Krugman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones

Memorial services for Danny R. Jones, 74, formerly of the Norfolk area, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Blessing Colonial Chapel, 401 Elm St., in Mansfield, Texas.

George Schimonitz

George Schimonitz

LINCOLN — Memorial services for George P. Schimonitz, 93, Lincoln, formerly of St. Paul, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St., in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara