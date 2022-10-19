GRETNA — Services for Doris M. Scheer, 66, Gretna, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Doris Scheer died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home.
Roeder Mortuary-Gretna Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or Alzheimer’s Association.
1955-1922
Born Dec. 3, 1955, Doris Scheer was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom, and son Nic.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Stech, and her spouse, Gabe, and her granddaughters Abigail and Sophia.
Condolences can be left at www.RoederMortuary.com.