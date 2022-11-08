 Skip to main content
Doris Rosberg

WAUSA — Services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Doris Rosberg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Elaine Albers

WISNER — Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert) Albers, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Louise Divis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.

Donald Wacker

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donald Wacker died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Dewayne Rohlff

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dewayne O. Rohlff, 86, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …

Kimberly Adair

Services for Kimberly A. Adair, 57, Prosper, Texas, will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura, Calif. Kimberly Adair died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer.

Donald Mau

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Beverly Wilcox

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. Wilcox, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Lyle Pospisil

CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Pospisil, 94, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fo…

Boyd Boyer

Services for Boyd H. Boyer, 90, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Meadow Grove, were held on Oct. 27 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church in Tucson. Military rites were conducted. Burial was in the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana, Ariz.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

