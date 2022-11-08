WAUSA — Services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Doris Rosberg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
In other news
WISNER — Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert) Albers, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donald Wacker died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dewayne O. Rohlff, 86, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …
Services for Kimberly A. Adair, 57, Prosper, Texas, will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura, Calif. Kimberly Adair died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. Wilcox, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Pospisil, 94, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fo…
Services for Boyd H. Boyer, 90, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Meadow Grove, were held on Oct. 27 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church in Tucson. Military rites were conducted. Burial was in the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana, Ariz.